New DC Studios Bosses James Gunn And Peter Safran Are Mapping Out An Eight- To 10-Year Plan

Having started their jobs at DC Studios – the newly renamed comic book-sourcing arm of Warner Bros. – writer/director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran attended a big virtual meeting with company boss David Zaslav and staff to roughly outline their plan for the future of DC on cinema screens, TV and beyond.

And from the sounds of it, the idea sounds a fair amount like Marvel's successful structure, of which Gunn has been a part.

"This was such a unique opportunity to tell one great overarching story", said Safran, who produced Shazam! and Aquaman along with the likes of the Conjuring films. "One beautiful big story across film, television gaming, live-action, and animation."

"The opportunity to make DC as great as it can be and as it should be — that is the reason why I’m doing this job because I know that Peter and I can do that," said Gunn. "We spent the past couple days with a group of some of the best thinkers in the industry, the best writers in the industry starting to map out that eight-to-10-year plan of what it’s going to look like in theater, in TV, in animation, across the board for these characters."

One person who appears particularly excited is Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who told Entertainment Tonight that he already has high hopes. "I think that with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now at DC, I’m very excited about that," Momoa said. "There are a lot of cool things that will be coming up. One of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch. So, stay tuned!" People are already speculating that he could be pulling double duty in the DC by also taking on bounty hunter Lobo. But we'll see…

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!