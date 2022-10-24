Henry Cavill Officially Back As Superman

The news is far from shocking given that there were reports of him being in talks to return to the DCEU back in 2020, but Henry Cavill has made it official: he's back as Superman.

Speaking in an Instagram post, which you can find below, he admit that he wanted to wait until the weekend was passed (because – spoiler alert for those who have yet to watch it – he shows up in a Black Adam post-credit scene) to reveal the update.

So yes, we will see more of Cavill's Superman, though there is no word yet on whether that will be for a Man Of Steel sequel or some other movie (or appearances alongside other heroes for now). It certainly sounds like he has big plans, and that he's happy to be back in the cape!

