Wonder Woman 3 Might Not Happen In The DCU After All

Can someone get the Lasso Of Truth out, please? Because there are conflicting reports all over the place on what exactly is happening with Wonder Woman in the big screen DC Universe. When James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled their new plan for the DCU, it didn’t include a threequel for Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince – and it seems Gadot and director Patty Jenkins’ plans for a third film were not in line with the latest roadmap. And that’s how it stayed for a while – until recent interviews with Gadot (undertaken before the strikes began) indicated otherwise. Just days ago, it was reported that she’d said in interview that she would be developing a Wonder Woman 3 with Gunn and Safran after all.

Now, there are doubts being cast on those comments. According to a Variety report, DC Studios – and Gunn and Safran – are not in development on a Wonder Woman 3, or any other Wonder Woman movie. Gunn previously announced a Themyscira-set Paradise Lost show, which remains on the slate – but a third outing for Gal Gadot in the DCU continuity has apparently not been planned. That seems to contradict comments that Gadot made first to ComicBook.com (“What I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together”), as well as in Flaunt magazine – to whom Gadot said: “I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and what they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman — you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell.”