The Creator Trailer: John David Washington Rescues An AI Child In Gareth Edwards’ Original Sci-Fi

If you’re a fan of epic sci-fi, you’re going to be well-fed in the next few months. Foundation is back for Season 2 on Apple TV+, Dune: Part Two is not far off, Zack Snyder is readying Rebel Moon – and Gareth Edwards, director of Monsters , Godzilla and Rogue One , is finally returning too with his own big, original sci-fi movie. It’s called The Creator , and it boasts a strong cast, a battle between humanity and sentient AI, and all the gorgeous visuals you’d expect from seeing any of Edwards’ previous films. Check out the latest trailer here:

This one’s shaping up to be a real treat – not only has it been seven years since Edwards’ last film (Rogue One), but this does look like a kind of midpoint between his take on the Star Wars galaxy and the grounded, intimate character drama of Monsters (which really is excellent, and is well worth tracking down). Because while there’s large-scale war and nuclear explosions to be seen here – all lensed by cinematographers Oren Soffer and Greig Fraser, the latter also behind Rogue One, Dune, and The Batman – the focus really appears to be on John David Washington’s solider Joshua and Madeleine Yuna Voyles’ robo-kid Alphie. Because, as it turns out, the AI super-weapon Joshua has been hired to terminate is in child form, and Joshua and Alphie form some kind of bond while people from both sides search for them. All that, and the world-building – as you’d expect from Edwards – looks stunning, with eye-catching android designs, a sense of a living, breathing natural world, and a ground-level humanist approach.