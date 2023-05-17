Humanity Is Locked In A Battle With AI In The Trailer For Gareth Edwards’ The Creator

Since breaking out with inventive creature feature Monsters, Gareth Edwards has had a rougher ride of it since he was drawn into the blockbuster world for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Godzilla. He's back in an original story sphere for his latest sci-fi pic, The Creator, and the trailer is online.

Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (John David Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war – and mankind itself.

Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child. Cue a moral dilemma that puts everything he has been trained for at risk.

Hints of The Terminator for sure, but from the looks of this first proper glimpse, it's a fascinating, spectacular new thriller with a serious ethical question at its core, something that Edwards has proved he knows how to handle.