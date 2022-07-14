Scream 6: Samara Weaving And Tony Revolori Recruited For The Cast

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who had success this year with their Scream rebootquel, are at work on the follow-up. And even with the cameras already rolling, they're still adding cast: Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori are the latest recruits.

Weaving, of course, represents the second actor plucked from the directors' horror action comedy Ready Or Not after Henry Czerny, whose casting emerged last month. Revolori, meanwhile, is a veteran of the three most recent live-action Spider-Man movies.

What they'll be up to in the new Scream outing remains to be seen, as all we really know so far is that the survivors of that last movie — played by Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega — will be attempting to move on from Woodsboro and start a new chapter in their lives.

The cast for this one also includes Courteney Cox back as Gale Weathers and Scream 4 veteran Hayden Panettiere plus Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda and Josh Segarra.