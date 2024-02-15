Ridley Scott’s Napoleon To Arrive On Apple TV+ Next Month

Having conquered cinemas last year, taking home almost $220 million in box office spoils, Ridley Scott's war epic Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix, is ready to march on to streaming.

With Scott working from David Scarpa's script, Napoleon charts the rise of the military leader, who ends up becoming emperor of France, realising that ruling the country isn't always quite what he expected — or hoped.

And running in tandem is the complicated relationship between Napoleon and his wife, Josephine (Vanessa Kirby), a tangled web of true love and betrayal, all as he's trying to secure his legacy.