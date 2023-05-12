Paul Walker’s Daughter Teases Fast X Cameo

For nearly a decade now, the Fast & Furious films have had to carry on without one of the franchise’s central pillars: the late Paul Walker, who led the original The Fast And The Furious back in 2001, and passed away before filming finished on Fast & Furious 7. While his character, Brian, remains alive in the on-screen universe – and Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto named his son Brian to honour his partner in sometimes-crime (other times world-saving) – the series has bolstered the Fast family with other fun-loving faces. And now, the upcoming Fast X will feature another tribute to Walker’s legacy: his daughter, Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan, has teased her cameo in the film.

Now a model, and the founder and CEO of the Paul Walker Foundation charity, Walker Thornton-Allan is due to make her first on-screen appearance in a Fast film, posting a shot on Instagram of her in the film, walking down the seating aisle of a plane.

“The first Fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors,” she writes in a cameo. “Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up. Thank you Louis Leterrier, for your kindness, patience and support. It feels like you’ve been part of the family since we started, I’m happy it’s just the beginning.” She adds: “I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever. I love you all so much.”