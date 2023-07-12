New Blue Beetle Trailer Promises Action Over Angst

The DC movie universe remains in a moment of transition as the final echoes of the Snyderverse play out (we're still awaiting Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom at the end of the year), while the likes of The Flash and Shazam! Fury Of The Gods have stumbled at the box office. Hoping its mixture of Latino representation, quips and a family vibe will help it survive into James Gunn's coming DC Studios universe, Blue Beetle has a new trailer online. Check it out…

Starring Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña, the film brings the Jaime Reyes version of the story, this looks to be a blend of other superhero films Iron Man and Spider-Man, both of which it predates in comic form (the Blue Beetle concept has existed since the 1940s) with just a dash of Spy Kids. And that does mean a lot of the beats we've seen before – bad guy with suit vs our hero, family as weakness/strength and the suit providing what Jaime needs when he's in real trouble. But this does boast something the others don't – Susan Sarandon as the villain!

Reyes here is a college grad who returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it.

As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When it suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes Blue Beetle… whether he wants to or not.

Read our interview with Maridueña right here and this is the young actor on his super-suit.