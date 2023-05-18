Killers Of The Flower Moon Trailer Unites Robert De Niro And Leonardo DiCaprio In Martin Scorsese’s Historical Crime Epic

Give yourself a few seconds – take a breath and ready yourself, because you’re about to get a first glimpse at something to be cherished: a new Martin Scorsese movie. And a historical crime epic at that. The legendary filmmaker – behind Goodfellas, Taxi Driver, Casino, The Wolf Of Wall Street, The Irishman, Silence, The Departed, Raging Bull, Gangs Of New York, to name but a few – is back, back, back, once again presenting a deeply cinematic window into the American psyche through a history showered in blood, money, and religion. His latest is Killers Of The Flower Moon, uniting his twin screen muses – Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio – in a single feature at last. Watch the hypnotic teaser here:
Make no mistake: Marty is back. This looks to be epic, thunderous filmmaking (a sort of mid-point between The Irishman and Paul Thomas Anderson’s There Will Be Blood), telling a true story set in 1920s Oklahoma – investigating the murders of several members of the indigenous Osage tribe, whose land was discovered to contain considerable oil deposits. The fledgling FBI investigated the killings, which led to the uncovering of a wider plot to gain control of the land and the wealth it contained. The film is based on David Grann’s non-fiction book, and is due to debut at Cannes in the coming days.
As well as starring De Niro and DiCaprio – as rancher William Hale and his nephew Ernest Burkhart, respectively – the cast here also includes Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, John Lithgow, and the freshly Oscar-minted Brendan Fraser. And while it’s an Apple TV+ film, you will get the chance to see this one on the big screen – it’s getting a cinema release from 6 October, and will be streaming at some point after that. As a certain person once said: the movies.