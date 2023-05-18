Killers Of The Flower Moon Trailer Unites Robert De Niro And Leonardo DiCaprio In Martin Scorsese’s Historical Crime Epic

Make no mistake: Marty is back. This looks to be epic, thunderous filmmaking (a sort of mid-point between The Irishman and Paul Thomas Anderson’s There Will Be Blood), telling a true story set in 1920s Oklahoma – investigating the murders of several members of the indigenous Osage tribe, whose land was discovered to contain considerable oil deposits. The fledgling FBI investigated the killings, which led to the uncovering of a wider plot to gain control of the land and the wealth it contained. The film is based on David Grann’s non-fiction book, and is due to debut at Cannes in the coming days.