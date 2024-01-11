Kidnappers Snatch A Dangerous Child In The Trailer For Abigail

Following on from making Scream VI, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett decided to take a break from the Ghostface beat (not a bad idea given everything that has been happening since) and make something else. We now have a first trailer for that something — kidnap thriller Abigail. Check it out…

While it initially appears to be more of a crime thriller, you had to figure that the duo behind Ready Or Not and the last two Scream films would tackle something that also has scares. And so it proves to be…

Abigail sees a group of would-be criminals kidnapping the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl…

The film features Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, William Catlett Kevin Durand and Angus Cloud as the kidnappers (who are working for Giancarlo Esposito, while Matilda The Musical's Alisha Weir is the titular victim, who proves to be vampirically more of a problem than the criminals expected.