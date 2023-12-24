Christopher Landon No Longer Directing Scream VII

The stabs keep coming for the next Scream movie, which has already seen the departure of one star, Melissa Barrera and the loss of Jenna Ortega due to reported schedule clashes. Now the film is without a director, as Happy Death Day's Christopher Landon has announced he's no longer aboard to make it.

In fact, according to a tweet from the director, he left the project a few weeks ago. "I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago," he shared. "This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on. I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow."

Landon was announced as directing the movie back in August but with all the tumult on the film so far, he's decided to move on.