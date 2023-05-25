Jack Quaid Starring In Sci-Fi Thriller Companion

Jack Quaid is a busy man these days, between The Boys and his role on animated Star Trek series Lower Decks (which will crossover in live-action form with Strange New Worlds). And he's now landed his next film role, signing on to new sci-fi thriller Companion.

The biggest element of this one is the presence of Barbarian director Zach Cregger as producer, though the actual directing duties fall to writer Drew Hancock, who is making his debut behind the camera. The plot is, to little surprise, being kept quiet at this point.