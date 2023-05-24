Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Trailer Features James Kirk And The Lower Decks Crossover

One of the definite highlights of the modern Star Trek TV era was last year's Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which delivered a nostalgic hit of planet-of-the-week starship action all wrapped in solid characters and a series that didn't take itself too seriously. Season 2 is warping on to screens next month. The new trailer is online…

The season, according to Paramount+ will feature the following: "the crew of the USS Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any Star Trek series."

So far, so too generic for the fun that SNW tends to bring, but more importantly it'll feature more from a certain James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) and a crossover with Star Trek: Lower Decks, which will see Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler in live-action form aboard the Enterprise in an episode that will also feature animation and is directed by Trek acting/directing veteran Jonathan Frakes.