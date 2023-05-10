Pedro Pascal To Star In Barbarian Director Zach Cregger’s New Horror Movie

Announced back in January, the film was notable for the mystery surrounding it (details are extremely scare right now, save a brief description that it's "an interrelated, multistory horror epic that tonally is in the vein of Magnolia ") and the hefty deal that New Line offered to snag Cregger's next script — a sizable money offer, final cut as director and a promise of a cinema release.

Pascal's role is, like everything else, a mystery right now and the cameras should be rolling in the autumn. Which still leaves time for the actor to squeeze in work on Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel and has Pedro Almodovar’s short film Strange Way Of Life debuting at Cannes plus a role in Ethan Coen's Drive-Away Dolls due later this year.