How To Have Sex Sets Mubi Streaming Date

If you've been anticipating the online arrival of Molly Manning Walker's stark, affecting drama How To Have Sex, we bring good news… Mubi has announced that the film will land on its streaming service on 29 December.

Mia McKenna-Bruce stars as Tara, who hops on a plane in search of sun, shots and her sexual awakening with friends Skye (Lara Peake) and Em (Enva Lewis). The trio make friends with hotel neighbours Badger (Shaun Thomas), Paddy (Samuel Bottomley) and Paige (Laura Ambler), and embark on an exploration of the Grecian nightlife, partying all night and figuring out their futures, friendships and feelings as they go.

We were very taken with the film — in fact, it made our Best Films Of 2023 list — and so we're excited for more people to get the chance to see it. And for our chat with Walker, head here.