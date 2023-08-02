Happy Death Day’s Christopher Landon To Direct Scream VII

It appears there will be a change going forward behind the scenes at the Scream franchise. Scream and Scream VI directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are busy elsewhere, and Spyglass has hired Freaky, Happy Death Day and We Have A Ghost director Christopher Landon to handle the seventh entry.

Landon, who has plenty of experience in the horror field (and also knows how to subvert it when necessary is on board to make the new instalment, as originally reported by Bloody Disgusting and since confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett stepped back, in part, to focus on an original still-to-be-titled horror movie for Universal, which has Dan Stevens and Scream two-time veteran Melissa Barrera on board to star alongside Matilda The Musical's Alisha Weir. But that project is, like anything Scream- related, on hold during the writers' and actors' strike.