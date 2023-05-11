Dan Stevens Starring In The Scream Team’s Monster Movie

As if hanging with Godzilla, Kong and whatever other beasties show up in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, wasn't enough of a creature feature, Dan Stevens is headed for some Universal monster movie action. He's joining the cast of the untitled thriller being put together by the Scream team known as Radio Silence for the studio.

Radio Silence, in case you forget, includes directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, plus producer Chad Villella among their number. This is something the trio has been wanting to make since their first stab at Scream, but the success of that movie led them to put it hold to focus on the sequel. Now, they're shifting back to the monster movie.

Scream's Melissa Barrera is on board to star, with Matilda The Musical's Alisha Weir also in the cast.

There are zero plot details about the new movie, save that it'll offer a fresh take on one of Universal's classic creatures… Though there have been rumours it's a version Dracula's Daughter, with the story evolving around a young girl kidnapped by a gang, whose supernatural parentage causes real problems for the criminals. Weir has been tipped as the daughter, with Barrera as one of the gang. Stevens' role is truly a mystery right now, but we could certainly see him as Dracula, were that to be the case.

The script originated with Stephen Sheilds, and has since seen revisions by Scream co-writer Guy Busick.