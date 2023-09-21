Guillermo Del Toro Nearly Directed A Star Wars Film Written By David Goyer

To the list of Great Unmade Guillermo del Toro projects, already a pile of scripts so high it's taller than Ron Perlman, we can add Star Wars. Because according to David S. Goyer, who appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he wrote a script for a film set in that galaxy far, far away for GDT.

"I wrote an unproduced Star Wars movie that Guillermo del Toro was going to direct," Goyer told host Josh Horowitz. "It was about four years ago." Goyer wouldn't be drawn on the script's focus, adding only that it was a "cool script", but del Toro appeared to confirm via social media that it would have seen him finally tackle a Jabba the Hutt story.

"This is not real —this is me as a fat geek just geeking out and talking about it," he told Yahoo Movies back in 2015. "I would do the sort of Godfather saga [about what] Jabba the Hutt had to go through to gain control. One, because it’s the character that looks the most like me, and I like him. I love the idea of a Hutt type of mafia, a very complex coup. I just love the character."

Clearly it was a little more real than Guillermo was willing to let on.

And that wasn't the only Star Wars script that Goyer – who is slightly busy with his own expansive space opera thanks to Apple TV+ series Foundation (hear our Spoiler Special for Season 2 of that by subscribing to our Pilot TV+ podcast right here) – hinted at.

"I also wrote an unproduced… I have a 'scriptment' for an origins of the Jedi movie, also for Star Wars, that I wrote, that took place 25,000 years before the first Star Wars film."