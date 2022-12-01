Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Rocket’s Done Running In The First Teaser

Apparently, today got upgraded from big trailer day to Freakin' Giant Trailer Day as Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts gave way to Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny and now, a little movie called Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3…

Writer/director James Gunn's final Guardians film (and, given his new gig, likely his last Marvel movie for a good long while) is promising to wrap up the story of at least this group of Guardians, so who knows whether anyone makes it out alive?

Okay, so Gunn is on record as saying it's not some bloodbath, but prepare for your heartstrings to be played like a fiddle as the story digs into Rocket's background and our heroes confront a terrible enemy in the shape of Chukwudi Iwuji's The High Evolutionary. Oh, and there will be trouble from Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, too.

We can be assured of some awesome needle drops, plenty of heart and humour (Drax really needs to work out those social cues) and big-scale action. To whit: everything we've come to expect from Gunn's Guardians films.