First Full Trailer For Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts

Looking to keep the Autobots rolling (and the box office cash till ringing), Paramount is pushing ahead with more Michael Bayless Transformers movies. Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr., has been in the works for a while and now here comes the first trailer…

The setting this time is 1994, shortly after the events of Bumblebee. We're officially promised "a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons."

What that boils down to is Peter Cullen's Prime and his current batch of Autobots (Bumblebee, Pete Davidson's Mirage, Liza Koshy's Arcee, Cristo Fernández's Wheeljack and John DiMaggio's Stratosphere encountering new friends in the shape of the Maximals, 'bots who have animal forms as their alternate shapes.

Led by Ron Perlman's Optimus Primal, they also include Airazor (Michelle Yeoh), Rhinox (David Sobolov) and Cheetor, who will be key in facing the Predacons (no voice info yet) and Terrorcons. They feature Scourge (Peter Dinklage), Nightbird (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez) and Battletrap (David Sobolov, yes again).

On the human side, there's the likes of Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.