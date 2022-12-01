New Indiana Jones Film Is The Dial Of Destiny: See The First Trailer

As if putting him on our latest cover and bringing you all manner of exclusives about the new movie, wasn't enough, now here's the first teaser trailer for what we've at least learned is titled Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.

As directed by James Mangold (stepping in for Steven Spielberg, who produces here), Dial Of Destiny certainly looks like it'll be a callback-crammed treat for fans, though if we know Mangold, it won't be all nods to his other movies (there's John Rhys-Davies' Sallah, the boulder, a funny gun moment and even something that looks suspiciously like a reference to a certain other franchise that features Harrison Ford)

With Ford's central hero now in 1969 and yet still facing off against nasty nazis (this time led by Mads Mikkelsen's Voller), the plot involves the space programme, his goddaughter (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge) and, as we now know, the titular doohickey/macguffin.

"I don't believe in magic," Indy says, before admitting he's seen some things that make him think otherwise (like faces being melted off by the Ark of the Covenant?)

Either way, we still believe in him. Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny will be in cinemas from 30 June.