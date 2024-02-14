Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Trailer Teams Up The Titans For Carnage Galore

Let’s be honest: Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire was never going to be a quiet little indie movie. But even though kaiju carnage is always to be anticipated from Warner Bros’ MonsterVerse movies, there’s still an astonishing amount of gleeful creature-bashing action to be ingested from the sequel’s latest trailer – promising not just a reluctant team-up between Godzilla and Kong, but an unseen ice-spewing baddie ready to give them a frosty reception, an army of aggressive apes, and Dan Stevens doing a proper geezer voice as incoming monster expert Tracker. Glorious stuff. Give it a watch here:

Yes please, to all of that. There’s plenty to take in from this three-minute look at Adam Wingard’s follow-up to his 2021 Godzilla Vs. Kong – and it seems he’s going even further into the knowingly oversized onslaught he keyed into last time. We get gigantic teeth knocked out of gigantic mouths, bone-whips used to slice buildings in half, and a close-up look of Kong’s shiny new B.E.A.S.T. glove. All that, plus there’s plenty of glowy Godzilla here – not just in his Barbie-tastic new pink incarnation, but also rippling with blue atomic energy, and even seeming to emanate lightning at one point. That guy’s always got new tricks up his scaly sleeves. Frankly, it looks like absolutely gigantic fun – from a franchise that specialises in absolutely gigantic… well, everything.

The human stuff is kept to a relative minimum in this trailer – but Dan Stevens certainly seems to be having fun, re-teaming with his The Guest director. And back from the previous film are the likes of Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle. Wingard directs from a script by Terry Rossio, Jeremy Slater and regular collaborator Simon Barrett.