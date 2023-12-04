First Trailer For Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Features A Monster Team-Up And A Mini Kong

If you were wondering what director Adam Wingard had up his sleeve (and given the size of the main characters, those have to be some sizeable sleeves) for his next trip to the Monsterverse with Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, the time is now. The first trailer for the film is online…

Here's what up (and beneath the surface) this time: the new story pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. And it delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle are back from Godzilla Vs Kong as Dr. Illene Andrews, Bernie Hayes and Jia, respectively. While Wingard has recruited his old The Guest star Dan Stevens to join the chaos alongside Fala Chen.

The script this time comes from Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett and Jeremy Slater, from a story by Rossio, Wingard and Barrett.