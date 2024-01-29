Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Trailer Has Ghouls, Gags, And Globs Of Slime

Fire up the Ecto-1, team – there’s something weird in your (online) neighbourhood. Specifically, a fresh trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, packed with even more ghouls, a smattering of fresh gags, and a glob-load of slime courtesy of everyone’s favourite green ghost. And with the loveable new cast teaming up with the legendary original Ghostbusters this time around, the old adage has never been more true: bustin’ makes you feel good. Even Paul Rudd’s Gary Grooberson says it. Check out the trailer:

There’s plenty to be excited about here. We have Bill Murray cracking wise as Peter Venkman (“Tall dark and horny at 12 o’ clock!”), our best look yet at Annie Potts’ Janine Melnitz suiting up (while still giving a classic “Ghostbusters, whaddayawant?” on the phoneline), and the return of Slimer himself, dousing Finn Wolfhard’s Trevor Spengler in lime-coloured slime. Hey, it’s a rite of passage when you’re in the Ghostbusting business. Plus, the spooky side of Frozen Empire looks set to be pretty strong. The new horned villain looks incredibly cool (pun unintended), we see Dan Aykroyd’s Ray Stantz menaced by a terrifying library ghost (could it be the library ghost?), while James Acaster’s newcomer Lars Pinfield looks to be seriously scared by a sub-zero sphere. Oh, and was that a sentient potato in there too?

The follow-up to Ghostbusters: Afterlife sees Gil Kenan step up as director, co-writing with Jason Reitman, who also produces. Here’s the official synopsis: “The Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.”