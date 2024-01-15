Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Finally Lets Janine Be A Ghostbuster: ‘It’s All Hands On Deck,’ Says Annie Potts – Exclusive

In the original Ghostbusters movies, a select few characters were given the task of heading out on the frontlines to face New York’s spookiest foes – chiefly, Bill Murray’s Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd’s Ray Stantz, Harold Ramis’ Egon Spengler, and Ernie Hudson’s Winston Zeddemore. And running the show back at their famous Firehouse was Janine Melnitz, the receptionist who kept everything on track and delivered that important command to kick things into action: “We got one!” But in the upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – which brings the OG ‘busters back alongside the new-generation cast of Afterlife – it’s not just Venkman, Ray, and Winston suiting up again. This time Janine gets to be a fully-fledged Ghostbuster too.

“It’s a desperate situation, so it’s all hands on deck,” Potts tells Empire in the world-exclusive Frozen Empire issue. “It turns out Janine is quite capable – as most women tend to be when given the chance.” By the sounds of it, she’ll be a vital addition to the bench of ‘busters – though Potts didn’t necessarily expect to get in on the action. “It came as a real surprise,” she says, adding that it wasn’t initially in the script. “We were weeks into shooting and Gil [Kenan, director] came up to me and said, ‘We think it’s time… We’re gonna have you suit up.’”

Once she got the suit on, it felt just right. “I have to say I did [get a kick out of it]. Janine has served long and well, and I felt like she was finally getting her stripes, you know? She’s clearly stayed in touch with the guys [between Ghostbusters II and Frozen Empire], and she’s really been the keeper of the flame at the Firehouse. The Ghostbusters are kind of superheroes, so it’s very nice to finally be seen in that way, too.” Janine even gets a fresh bit of ghostbusting kit – though what exactly she’s equipped with, Potts is keeping quiet for now. “It’s… not a proton pack,” she teases. “Thank God I didn’t have to put a pack on, because they’re murderously heavy, and us OGs are getting on a bit.” Looking for another ghostbusting legend? We got one!