Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Trailer Unites The Old And New Generation In New York

Brrrr. Did it just get chilly in here or what? We’re not just talking the plummeting temperatures as we head towards winter – but the first trailer for the new Ghostbusters has just dropped, promising an icy-fresh take on the ghoul-bothering comedy-horror-adventure saga. The sequel to 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife will – as teased in that film’s ending sting – bring the action back to New York City, where a summer heatwave comes to a sudden end when a murderous frost spreads across the Big Apple. Hence, the film’s title: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (no, we’re not affiliated.) Check out the teaser here:

There’s much to take in here – starting with that chilled-to-the-bone premise, with a deadly ice outbreak bringing goosebumps to New York residents in both a fear sense, and an oh-god-it’s-cold sense. And that looks like a seriously scary new big-bad hiding in all the icy mist. That shot where he attaches his own horns to his head? Oof!

Given that this is a sequel to Afterlife, the cast of that film is back in a big way – Mckenna Grace as Phoebe Spengler, granddaughter of Egon, with Finn Wolfhard as her brother Trevor, Carrie Coon as her mum Callie, Paul Rudd as their former teacher (and Callie’s boyfriend) Gary Grooberson, and Logan Kim as adorable kid Podcast (yes, it’s a nickname). This time, it seems they’re getting more used to their ghost-busting responsibilities – and did you see the snazzy new red get-up they’re donning? As well as the Afterlife crew returning, the OG ‘busters seem to have a bigger part to play here – the return to NYC means we’re back in that iconic firehouse, and we see brief shots of Dan Aykroyd’s Ray, Bill Murray’s Venkman, and Ernie Hudson’s Winston back in action too. Fire up the Proton packs!

Here’s the official synopsis: “In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.” This one sees Gil Kenan step up as director, and he co-writes along with Afterlife director Jason Reitman. Joining the cast are Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt.