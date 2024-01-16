Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Is Inspired By The Real Ghostbusters With Its ‘Wild, Original, And Weird-As-F–– Villains’ – Exclusive

Across just two movies, the world of Ghostbusters established an impressive array of ghouls – not just your standard ghosts, but other kinds of monsters too. You have Gozer and the Terror Dogs, the giant Stay-Puft marshmallow man, ectoplasmic entities like Slimer, and the haunting Vigo the Carpathian. And now, in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, there’ll be a fresh array of spectral beings to add to that roster – for instance, a creature known as the Sewer Dragon, seen sprawled across the dual covers of Empire’s Frozen Empire issue. And there’s also a mysterious horned beastie hiding in the mist as the Death Chill spreads across New York City.

The creatures of Frozen Empire actually take influence from a different kind of Ghostbusters adventure – specifically, late ‘80s animated series The Real Ghostbusters, with its “wild, original and weird-as-fuck villains,” says director Gil Kenan. It’s a show that unleashed such oddities as a werechicken, a boogeyman, and an alternate reality with ‘Peoplebusters’. “We wanted to bring that show’s looseness and fearlessness to this movie,” Kenan notes. “I think it’s going to surprise people just how big this film is.”

That’s not the only flavour in the mix for the Afterlife sequel. “John Hughes was a big touchstone,” notes co-writer and producer Jason Reitman. “That thing of a family in a station wagon, living in a crumbling home, the teenagers kicking back against their parents. [Finn Wolfhard’s] Trevor’s 18 now, so he’s like, ‘I’m an adult!’” There’s even a bit of Wes Anderson in there somewhere, too. “We wanted that Royal Tenenbaums thing of a family living on top of each other… but in the Ghostbusters’ Firehouse,” chuckles Reitman. “We see the Firehouse way more than in any previous Ghostbusters film. What’s it like to sleep there, do laundry there? What’s the attic like?” Prepare for the wildest Ghostbusters adventure yet.