Empire’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire World-Exclusive Covers Revealed

Proton packs on, everyone. There’s something strange coming to your neighbourhood (in the cinema, specifically) and you know exactly who to call. Yes, the Ghostbusters are back – multiple generations of them, in fact – in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, a sequel that sets out to chill you to the bone, while tingling your spine and tickling your ribs. The follow-up to 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife doesn’t just bring back Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon as the new generation of Spenglers (or, Mr. Grooberson in Rudd’s case). No, this time the original ‘busters are back in business too, with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts returning to that New York firehouse. You’ll find all of them – and spooks new and familiar – on the two collectible world-exclusive covers of our new issue. Yes, to celebrate the launch of Frozen Empire, we’ve… well, frozen Empire.

Marking the return of cinema’s greatest ghoul-botherers, we gathered both groups of Ghostbusters for our own epic shoot with the Ecto-1 (plus a host of paranormal pests) heralding their team-up in Gil Kenan’s much-anticipated sequel. First up, here’s the new crew, with Carrie Coon’s Callie Spengler, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace’s teens Trevor and Phoebe Spengler, and Paul Rudd’s Gary Grooberson stepping into action:

And on the second cover, we have the legendary OGs: Bill Murray’s Peter Venkman, Annie Potts’ Janine Melnitz (no longer relegated to the reception desk), Dan Aykroyd’s Ray Stantz, and Ernie Hudson’s Winston Zeddemore, all suited and booted – ready to prove once again that bustin’ makes you feel good.

All that, and did we mention that the covers glow in the dark? Well, they glow in the dark. Turn the lights off (if you dare).

Inside, you’ll find a major deep-dive on what Frozen Empire has in store. We have the world’s first interviews on the Ghostbusters’ most dangerous mission yet, facing a New York overtaken by a sub-zero spectre – speaking to director and co-writer Gil Kenan, producer and co-writer Jason Reitman, and the Ghostbusters themselves. You’ll find chats with the likes of Aykroyd, Hudson, Rudd, Potts, Wolfhard, and more, as well as never-before-seen images from the film, and Jason Reitman writing exclusively for Empire on the genius of Bill Murray. It’s an absolute ‘busters bonanza – a must-have for anyone who ain’t afraid of no ghost.

As ever, subscribers get their own cover adorned with an original illustration – unleashing those pesky Mini-Pufts on a steaming hot cup of NYC joe, created exclusively for Empire by Justin Metz.

Plus, there’s plenty more inside the issue – including a brand new look at the series adaptation of Fallout; an early peek at Julianne Moore’s upcoming drama Mary & George; American Fiction writer-director Cord Jefferson on the creation of his awards-favourite satire; a career-spanning conversation with legendary screenwriter Diablo Cody; Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke teeing up their lesbian road movie Drive-Away Dolls; and much, much more.