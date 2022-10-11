Fantastic Four, Deadpool 3, Avengers: Secret Wars And More Movies Shift Release Dates

We suppose it was inevitable once Blade was pushed back, but Disney and Marvel are juggling a batch of release dates for future movies from the studio and other Mouse House arms, including the MCU Fantastic Four movie, the third Deadpool and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Deadpool, which recently announced the addition of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, is on the move from 6 September 2024 (with Blade slotting in there) to 8 November 2024. The Fantastic Four's full entry to the MCU is shifting from that November date to 14 February 2025.

A yet-to-be-titled movie is headed off that spot, headed for 7 November 2025. That date is significant because it was originally earmarked for Avengers: Secret Wars, the second of the next two-part Avengers movie run. The first, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is staying put (as of right now) on 2 May 2025, which means that Secret Wars will no longer be six months after Kang, shifting instead to a year later on 5 May 2026.

Elsewhere in Disney release date news, Searchlight's Chevalier will be out on April 7 2023, with 20th Century's A Haunting In Venice landing on 15 September that year, followed by Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes due on May 24, 2024.

And outside of that, the sneaky types behind Dune: Part Two have been quick to take advantage of Blade leaving the 3 November, 2024 slot – Denis Villeneuve's next desert epic will now land there, two weeks earlier than originally planned.

