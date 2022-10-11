Blade: Marvel Pauses Production As Director Search Continues

There was disappointing news for Blade fans last month, when Mogul Mowgli filmmaker Bassam Tariq left the director's chair. Now, despite hopes that Marvel would quickly find a replacement, the company has instead decided to put a temporary pause on the production, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie was to have started shooting in November in Atlanta, but Marvel has informed the crew and shut down the pre-production process as it attempts to sort out the various issues associated with the film – there has been talk of script issues and star Mahershala Ali being unhappy so far.

Ali, though, is still attached to star and Marvel will now deepen its search for a new filmmaker. And currently, Moon Knight writing staff member Beau DeMayo is on board to work on the script.

Blade had been scheduled for a 3 November release date next year, but seems unlikely to meet that target.

