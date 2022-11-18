Empire’s World-Exclusive Indiana Jones 5 Covers Revealed

When it comes to cinematic treasures, there are few more valuable than Indiana Jones. For decades, Harrison Ford’s archaeologist has been the ultimate movie hero: a Nazi-bashing history buff with a taste for adventure, a vast knowledge of ancient relics, and real human vulnerability. Even the very image of Indiana Jones – fedora on his head, whip stowed on his hip – has become shorthand for old-school, rip-roaring, blockbuster thrills. Ever since 2008’s Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull, Indy has been absent from our screens, retiring to the great movie vault (or, perhaps, the sprawling Raiders warehouse). But if the Indiana Jones movies have taught us anything, it’s that a real treasure never stays buried – and he’s not ready to belong in a museum just yet. In 2023, the greatest action hero of all time will return for even more fortune and glory. Hold on to your potatoes, everyone: Indiana Jones is back.

In a major world-exclusive, the new issue of Empire presents your first dive into the fifth (and still-untitled) Indiana Jones film – bringing back Ford (and his fedora), but teaming him with a new director in James Mangold, providing him with a fresh batch of allies and enemies, and pitching him into a whole different era of history. Inside, you’ll find a very first look at what the top-secret film has in store, with a deluge of exclusive images – as well as world-first interviews with stars Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Boyd Holbrook, director James Mangold, writers Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, and producers Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel. The adventure is only just beginning – get ready to uncover the most exciting movie of 2023.

This month’s newsstand cover reveals the long-awaited return of Indiana Jones himself, gearing up for more action.

And this month’s subscriber cover finds Indy in 1960s-era New York City, bathed in golden light, an image inspired by the film and illustrated exclusively for Empire by Sam Hadley.