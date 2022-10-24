Ant-Man And The Wasp Face Off Against Kang In Marvel’s Quantumania Trailer

It’s all sun-dappled trips to the coffee shop and being casually mistaken for Spider-Man for Paul Rudd 's Scott Lang as the trailer for Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania begins… but the urban idyll doesn’t last long. Thanks to a doohicky created by Scott's daughter Cassie, now played by Kathryn Newton , ill-advisedly sending signals to the quantum realm, Team Ant is soon plunged into a secret universe beneath our own (which, it must be said, doesn’t look dissimilar to Ego, aka Peter Quill's father from GOTG Vol. 2, aka Kurt Russell ). See for yourself – watch the trailer below.

Once the Langs and Pyms are zapped into the quantum realm, things really get trippy. Aliens! Psychedelia! Lots of weirdly big and small superheroes! Cassie gets to suit up alongside her dad and The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), and there’s a glimpse of Bill Murray, possibly playing Kylar, although we still don’t know that for sure. And, as we set out on the path to Secret Wars and Kang Dynasty, we get our first proper look at Jonathan Majors as the Conqueror himself: the MCU’s new Big Bad. We’ve seen him previously as He Who Remains in the Disney+ series Loki, but that was just a cameo. Prepare to get to know him a whole lot better.