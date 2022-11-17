Elemental: Opposites React In The First Teaser For Pixar’s Latest

After going back to the Toy Story well (admittedly in sideways fashion) with Lightyear, Pixar is headed to original territory again with new "imagine-a-world-of" genre title Elemental. The first teaser has arrived, and the film looks typically inventive and visually luscious.

Directed by The Good Dinosaur's Peter Sohn from a script by Brenda Hsueh, Elemental takes us to Element City, where fire, water, land and air-based residents live together. The story introduces Ember (Leah Lewis from The Half Of It), a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade (Jurassic World: Dominion's Mamoudou Athie) challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

It is, of course, far too early to tell whether this will join the ranks of Pixar winners (their track record has been spottier of late), but it's certainly sumptuous from the looks of this and has plenty of potential.

Elemental will be in cinemas on 16 June next year.

