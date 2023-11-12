Empire Podcast #590 (Live From Leeds): Gareth Evans, Nia DaCosta

This week's Empire Podcast is up later than usual, for which we apologise most sincerely, but we're hopeful that it will be worth the wait. It's a very special live episode, recorded on Thursday night at Leeds Trinity University as part of their Journalism & Media Week, and saw Chris Hewitt, Helen O'Hara and James Dyer travel to Horsforth in Leeds to have a ton of film-related fun in front of an audience of Empire Podcast listeners and media students. But that's not all — the brilliant Gareth Evans, director of The Raid and The Raid 2, travelled with the team as both our very special guest and an honorary Colleague Of Such Lethal Cunning, sitting in with us for the entire show. Which means you'll hear Gareth in the Movie News section, where the team discuss the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike and a whole bunch of trailers; the Reviews segment, where they cast their eye over The Marvels, Anatomy Of A Fall, Fingernails, and Dream Scenario; and the Q&A section at the end, which sees more than a few questions thrown Mr. Evans' way. He also fills us in on the status of his eagerly anticipated Tom Hardy action thriller, Havoc.