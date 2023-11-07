Dream Scenario Review

Paul Matthews (Cage) gains fame when he begins to appear in people’s dreams. But soon the dreams, and Paul’s life, become nightmares.

“A film is not the telling of a dream,” the French auteur Jean Cocteau once wrote, “but a dream in which we all participate together.” Filmmakers have long seen the cinematic potential of dreams (see also: The Wizard Of Oz, Inception, the dream sequence in Dumb And Dumber where Jim Carrey lights his own fart) — but Norwegian director Kristoffer Borgli chooses to take Cocteau’s famous quote literally in Dream Scenario, an enjoyably absurd comedy in which dreams shift mysteriously to become a collective experience.

Nicolas Cage — clearly relishing the kind of tragicomic role that has defined his late-era revival — is predictably brilliant as Professor Paul Matthews, a middle-aged mediocre man with echoes of previous Cage schlubs (Adaptation, The Weather Man, Mom And Dad). He’s an aggressively ordinary person, a middling evolutionary biologist whose most significant contribution to his field is his claim that he coined the term “ant-elligence”.

Borgli delights in dramatising every surreal dream with rich cinematic flourish.

But Paul’s gently pathetic beta-male vanity is given a sudden uptick when people start recognising him from cameo appearances in their dreams. (Like the time-loop in Groundhog Day, the mass-dreaming phenomenon is a fantasy that goes largely unexplained.) Soon, the local news reports on what they term a “dream epidemic”; to the increasing alarm of his wife (an excellent, understated Julianne Nicholson) and children (Lily Bird and Jessica Clement), Paul begins to court the fame he claims to shun.

That leads the film down some increasingly funny and strange avenues — Borgli delights in dramatising every surreal dream with rich cinematic flourish — and there are great bit-parts from Michael Cera and Kate Berlant as corporate hipster ad agency creatives, looking to “holistically pair brands with more unconventional celebrities”, as Cera’s character puts it. It also leads Paul to a devastatingly awkward sex scene, almost on a par with the one in this year’s Beau Is Afraid (that film’s director, Ari Aster, serves as producer here).