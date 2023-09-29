Empire Podcast #584: John Carney, Gareth Edwards, Craig Gillespie

It's another jam-packed episode of the Empire Podcast this week, as Chris Hewitt chats to three very different directors, and learns a lot about them (and himself) along the way. First up is John Carney, the Irish director of ultra-charming musical comedy-dramas like Sing Street and his new movie, Flora & Son, who tells Chris all about his first guitar, focusing on his childhood, and directing Eve Hewson in the title role. Then Gareth Edwards, who makes a triumphant return this week with new sci-fi The Creator some seven years after his bruising experience directing Rogue One, sits down with Chris for a natter about opening weekends, and forging the right creative path. And last but not least, Chris talks caps (financial and sartorial) with Craig Gillespie, director of Dumb Money.
Then, in the virtual podbooth, Chris is joined by Helen O'Hara and James Dyer for a fun episode in which they talk about the movie they've seen most often in the last ten years; discuss actual movie news in the week that the Writers' Strike finally got resolved; and review Saw X, No One Will Save You, The Creator, and The Old Oak, which is reportedly the last film for the legendary Ken Loach. Oh, and James declares war on a badger. Enjoy.
TIMESTAMPS (ARE YOU HAPPY NOW?):
Intro/Listeners Question: 0:00.00 -- 20:38
John Carney -- 20:38 - 39:24
Movie News -- 39:25 - 1:01:00
Gareth Edwards -- 1:02:00 - 1:19:00
Reviews -- 1:19:05 - 1:40:00
Craig Gillespie/Outro -- 1:40:05 - 1:58:52
Listen to the episode on the pod app of your choice — or via the PlanetRadio player above.