Empire Podcast #584: John Carney, Gareth Edwards, Craig Gillespie

It's another jam-packed episode of the Empire Podcast this week, as Chris Hewitt chats to three very different directors, and learns a lot about them (and himself) along the way. First up is John Carney, the Irish director of ultra-charming musical comedy-dramas like Sing Street and his new movie, Flora & Son, who tells Chris all about his first guitar, focusing on his childhood, and directing Eve Hewson in the title role. Then Gareth Edwards, who makes a triumphant return this week with new sci-fi The Creator some seven years after his bruising experience directing Rogue One, sits down with Chris for a natter about opening weekends, and forging the right creative path. And last but not least, Chris talks caps (financial and sartorial) with Craig Gillespie, director of Dumb Money.