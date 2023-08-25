Empire Podcast #579: Harris Dickinson, Nick Lieberman, Juel Taylor

Another Empire Podcast, another trio of terrific guests. The wonderful young British actor Harris Dickinson joins us once again, and tells Chris Hewitt all about his new movie, Scrapper, and his cinema-going preferences (24:24 - 39:20). Then Sophie Butcher Zooms in for a chat with Theater Camp (yes, that's the American spelling; no, we're not happy about it) co-director, Nick Lieberman (1:03:44 — 1:20:07). And then that Hewitt fella is back in his sister's kitchen once again for a chat with Juel Taylor, director of the magnificent They Cloned Tyrone (1:38:33 — 1:54:14).

Then Chris manages to zip all the way from Northern Ireland to the podbooth for the rest of the ep, where he's joined by Helen O'Hara and James Dyer for a chat about animated shows that deserve a live-action version; a discussion of the week's movie news, including the trailer for Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon and a hastily recorded reaction to the news of Dune Part II's release date shift; and review Scrapper, Theatre Camp (British spelling! HA!), The Innocent, and The Blackening. Oh, and they sing a ton of theme tunes, if that's your bag. Enjoy – 'ave a banana!