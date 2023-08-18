Empire Podcast #578: Alex Winter, Angel Manuel Soto, Phil Lord & Chris Miller

Well, look at that: just in time for the Women's World Cup final this weekend, the Empire Podcast scores a hat-trick of lovely guests. (Well, four actually, which is even better!) Chris Hewitt may be off this week, but he continues to haunt the podcast by conducting two of those interviews, a chat about the impact of YouTube with Alex Winter, former Bill and current director of thought-provoking new documentary, The YouTube Effect, and then a fun and insightful talk about Blue Beetle with that film's director, Angel Manuel Soto. And we're also visited for the first time in a while by old pod-chums, Phil Lord & Chris Miller, who tell Ben Travis all about how they produced raunchy talking dog movie, Strays. And there's a bit of Spider-Verse chat as well, because of course there is.