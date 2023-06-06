Christopher McQuarrie Teases ‘Monster’ Mission: Impossible Sequel Dead Reckoning Part Two: ‘It’s Just Outrageous’ – Exclusive

by Owen Williams |

Turns out, Mission: Impossible movies are a bit like buses – you wait five years for one, and then two come along at once. So is the case with the seventh and eighth instalments in the franchise, Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two, the first of which is due in cinemas in just over a month, with the second expected in June 2024. It’s the first specifically billed two-parter in the superspy series’ history, and as such, there’s been more of a crossover in shooting.

Following completion of Part One, the production immediately set off for South Africa and the Arctic (yes, the actual Arctic) to get the follow-up underway. "Tom and I are always trying to get the big shit out of the way first," director Christopher McQuarrie explains to Empire, in our world-exclusive new issue. “South Africa was intense. The aerial sequence is…” He pauses. “It’s just outrageous. The thing to remember as you’re watching this monster [ aka. Part One] is that another monster waits behind it.” If those monsters are the incredible feats of cinematic spectacle that we’re hoping they are, then they’re definitely not the kind to be afraid of.