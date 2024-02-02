Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Release Date Confirmed For July

If you’re a long-term Eddie Murphy fan, chances are there’s no character of his that you love more than Axel Foley. His Beverly Hills cop (from, well, the movie Beverly Hills Cop) is an iconic comedy character, sticking a banana in the tailpipe of your regular strait-laced law enforcement. And this summer, we’ll see Murphy reprising the role in the long-awaited fourth outing, 30 years after the (not-so-beloved) Beverly Hills Cop 3. While the specific release details were being kept under wraps by Netflix, where the film will find its home, they’ve since unveiled an official arrival date for you to mark in your diary.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – as the fourth instalment is officially known – will arrive in your homes on 3 July, making it a proper summer tentpole for the streamer. The news came accompanied by a fresh image from the movie:

This one is directed by Mark Molloy, and sees Axel Foley return to Beverly Hills to help solve a case – one being investigated by his criminal defence attorney daughter Jane (played by Taylour Paige). His new partner is Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Detective Bobby, with Kevin Bacon as their senior Captain Grant. Plus, a whole host of familiar faces from the precinct will be gracing the screen – Judge Reinhold, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot, and John Ashton are all back. Jerry Bruckheimer is back as producer, while the screenplay comes from Will Beall, Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten.