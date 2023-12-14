Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Trailer Brings Eddie Murphy’s Iconic Character To Netflix

It’s a whole new world out there. Since the last time Axel Foley graced our screens, thirty years have passed – and in the meantime, the internet has boomed, ‘80s clothes have gone in out of fashion multiple times, and streaming services like Netflix now vie for a slice of the cinematic pie. So it is that the return of Eddie Murphy’s most iconic character, from the beloved Beverly Hills Cop movies, will come to Netflix next summer, in a fourth film officially titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Start playing that legendary synth riff now, people. Some things never change, though: bananas in tailpipes being funny, say, or Murphy himself, who looks basically the same as he did in 1994. Check out the first teaser for the film formerly known as Beverly Hills Cop 4.

As well as bringing back Axel, and firm favourites like Judge Reinhold’s Billy Rosewood, there are a bunch of new character in this one – including Taylour Paige as Foley’s daughter, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as his new partner. “He gets stuck with Axel and they are hysterical together,” uber-producer Jerry Bruckheimer promised Empire recently of their pairing. “Joseph is such a great straight man for Eddie.”

The new film is directed by Mark Molloy, with a screenplay from Will Beall, and The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent duo Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten. Here’s the official synopsis: “Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.” Here's the poster, as unveiled yesterday: