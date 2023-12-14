Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine Casts The Rock As MMA Champion Mark Kerr

The film will mark something of a departure for The Rock, who generally pursues family-friendly blockbusters – though, his career started with harder-edged material like Southland Tales and Walking Tall. In Safdie’s film, he’ll play Mark Kerr – the real-life MMA fighter known for not holding back in the ring, and who had a 2003 HBO documentary titled The Smashing Machine: The Life And Times Of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr. According to A24, the film will be “a drama based on the story of Mark Kerr, the legendary MMA fighter from the no-holds-barred era of the UFC at the peak of his career. He struggles with addiction, winning, love and friendship in the year 2000.” A24’s Noah Sacco said: “Dwayne and Benny are singular talents, and their shared vision for Mark’s inspiring story is electrifying. We are deeply honoured to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life.”