The Curse Trailer: Emma Stone And Nathan Fielder Are Plagued By Misfortune In A24 Series

If you want a trifecta of talent who all come under the banner of ‘weird, but in a great way’, look no further than the team behind A24’s upcoming Showtime series The Curse. It’s created by Nathan Fielder, of Nathan For You (weird, but in a great way!), and Benny Safdie, of the Safdie Brothers (whose work is weird, but in a great way!) And on top of that, starring opposite Fielder is Emma Stone, of being Emma Stone fame, whose recent work with Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite, the upcoming Poor Things) has been… well, weird, but in a great way. Put them all together, in a show that looks to maximalise the discomfort felt in all of the aforementioned projects, and you get The Curse. It looks weird. But in a really great way. Rather than us try to explain it, watch the trailer here: