Avengers: Secret Wars Adds Michael Waldron As Writer

What do you do when you need someone to write a movie in which a rupturing of time has created an expansive multiverse, and all kinds of multiversal madness is about to tip over into war? Well, you pick a writer who penned the story behind said time-rupture, and a movie that sent characters careening through said multiverse. In other words, Michael Waldron – screenwriter on Loki and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness – has been tapped to write Marvel’s much-anticipated Avengers: Secret Wars .

Waldron should be a great pick for the job – not only beginning the unravelling of the multiverse in the season finale of Loki, but taking an initial run at clashing characters from various realities (including bringing in familiar faces from Fox’s X-Men universe) in Sam Raimi’s Strange sequel. If some of the magic of Infinity War and Endgame was the way screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely paid off moments they planted along the way having written all three Captain America movies, here’s hoping Waldron can do the same in Phases 4, 5, and 6. No pressure!