Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel Cretton To Make Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Hot the heels of Marvel's massive future Phase announcements for the MCU at this year's Comic-Con, we now know who will be directing one of the biggest upcoming movies. Destin Daniel Cretton, who made Shang-Chi such a success, has the job overseeing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The next of the Avengers movies, which isn't due on screens until 2 May 2025, will, alongside Avengers: Secret Wars in November of that year, wrap up Phase 6 of the MCU.

While The Hollywood Reporter got word of Cretton's hiring to direct, we don't yet know who is writing the movie, nor is the cast clear at this point. Obviously, Jonathan Majors, who played Kang variant He Who Remains in Loki (and appears as another version in next February's Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania), will be a crucial element. Beyond that, the rest is rumour.

Cretton has become a part of Marvel's creative team since introducing Simu Liu's hero to the MCU. He's been developing a sequel to that film (which, if it comes to fruition given today's news), will likely fill another of Phase 6's empty date slots. And he's involved with a Wonder Man series for Disney+. Outside of the MCU, he's also been working on teen drama/mythological series American Born Chinese.

Though there had been speculation that Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo might be once more involved, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed at the Con that they're not (too busy building out their own projects, including the Gray Man franchise). Cretton feels like a fine choice - Shang-Chi balanced character and spectacle effectively, so or hopes are strong for him tackling an Avengers tale.