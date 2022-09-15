Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – Jeff Loveness To Write The Next Giant Team-Up Film

Marvel's Kevin Feige let MCU viewers get a glimpse ahead at the coming attractions from the ever-expanding cinematic universe. And a big part of that was revealing that Phase 6 will wrap up with two new Avengers movies in May and November, 2025. We've already discovered that Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton will be directing, and word now arrives from Deadline that Rick & Morty veteran Jeff Loveness is on board to write the script.

Of course, Feige hasn't simply plucked Loveness from the Rick ranks and handed him the job on one of the company's biggest movies. He's already been busy scripting Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which, perhaps not so coincidentally, also features a version of Jonathan Majors' Kang who will no doubt be the big threat of that particular Avengers.