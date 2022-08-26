Idris Elba’s 10 Best Movie and TV Roles

The criticism Elba received when he was first cast as the all-seeing, all-hearing Norse God Heimdall in Kenneth Branagh’s Thor was undeserving; corners of the internet holding onto the ridiculous notion that Black people don’t have a place in mythological adventures. Given his memorable appearances throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s Elba who is having the last laugh. As the guardian of the Bifrost, the nine realms and ally of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Elba delivers the right amount of patience and measured restraint in managing Asgardian troubles. Taking down a dark elven spacecraft with a hidden cloaking device? No problem. For him, “Asgard is not a place, it’s the people” and rewardingly, he gets to prove how far he’s willing to fight for them. Whether or not his recent brief appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder is his last, his mark on the MCU has been made.

