The 20 Best Vampire Movies

Generally speaking, you’d have to say there aren’t that many black-and-white, Farsi-language, nouvelle vague, punk vampire Western romances, but on the evidence of A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night, there should probably be more. Iranian-American writer and director Ana Lily Amirpour expands her 2011 short of the same name, and keeps the central sly conceit of the title: we’re used to girls walking home alone at night in horror films being vulnerable, but here, that describes the threat. The Girl’s chador, often thought of as a symbol of oppression in a culture that requires women to cover themselves, here becomes one of power. It allows her to pass unnoticed while simultaneously throwing an iconic silhouette, and it hides, hilariously, a stolen skateboard: the means by which she glides eerily through the monochrome streets of the fictional Iranian "Bad City". Great soundtrack, too; you can tell that Amirpour is also a DJ. It’s a strange film, and possibly an exercise in style over substance. But it’s very, very cool.

