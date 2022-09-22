The 10 Best George Clooney Movies

Legal thriller Clooney is one of the lesser-spotted varieties, but Michael Clayton suggests he should drop by the courtroom more often. Clayton is a shady fixer type for a law firm in New York, playing dirty and working legal loopholes that have got the firm’s clients snared up. Then one night, it turns out that he’s not quite as bulletproof as he thought he was, and there’s a price on his head from some deeply bad dudes. To get out of it, Clayton realises he’s going to have to start relying on the legal system he’s spent his professional life running rings around, and bring down a gigantic, evil agrobusiness corporation while he’s at it. Bourne trilogy writer Tony Gilroy – currently waging some Star Wars with his Rogue One spin-off Andor – is on directing duties and keeps the tension up throughout the twisting, barrelling action.

Read Empire's review of Michael Clayton.